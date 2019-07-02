UPDATE:
The Spokane Fire Department says the body of a man has been found on the bank of the Spokane River near the T.J. Meenach Bridge. The area is being considered a crime scene. Fire crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley started searching the area after a caller, who was tubing the river, reported their friend missing.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE-
The Spokane Fire Department is currently searching for a person who went missing while tubing in the Spokane River. Crews are currently searching in the area of the T.J. Meenach Bridge, Spokane Fire says the missing person is man in his 40's.
Rescuers are walking the entire river bank and rafting down it too. Some rescuers will be at Bowl and Pitcher park. The missing man is a male in his 40s. @SpokesmanReview #Spokane— Will Campbell (@wtcampbell) July 2, 2019
Will Campbell with the Spokesman-Review reports the person who called 911 was tubing with another person and got ahead of them, then showed up downriver without anybody on it.
Another person then called and reported a person in the water where Latah Creek and Spokane River merge.
KHQ has a crew in the area.
Spokane Fire Dept. search and rescue team looking for missing man believed to be in the Spokane River. @KHQLocalNews pic.twitter.com/CwVutnYFpr— KHQ Joe McHale (@JoeMcHale) July 2, 2019
Check back for updates on this breaking news.