The Spokane Fire Department says the body of a man has been found on the bank of the Spokane River near the T.J. Meenach Bridge. The area is being considered a crime scene. Fire crews from Spokane and Spokane Valley started searching the area after a caller, who was tubing the river, reported their friend missing. 

Spokane Fire searching for missing person in the Spokane River

The Spokane Fire Department is currently searching for a person who went missing while tubing in the Spokane River. Crews are currently searching in the area of the T.J. Meenach Bridge, Spokane Fire says the missing person is man in his 40's. 

Will Campbell with the Spokesman-Review reports the person who called 911 was tubing with another person and got ahead of them, then showed up downriver without anybody on it.

Another person then called and reported a person in the water where Latah Creek and Spokane River merge.

