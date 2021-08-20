MATTAWA, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's Office arrested a suspect in the shooting death of a Mattawa man Thursday night.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the 21000 block of Road 24.7-Southwest after family members found 54-year-old Antonio Quiterio Magallon down on the ground outside of their home.
Investigators watched surveillance footage from a camera on the home. Magallon’s family identified their neighbor, 56-year-old Juan Manuel Silva Murillo, as the shooter.
Investigators called Murillo on the phone and agreed to surrender.
Investigators have not established a motive for the shooting.