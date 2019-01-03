UPDATE:

Jacob Coleman has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for stabbing and killing a Spokane cab driver.

Shortly before the sentence was handed down, Coleman tried to run out of the courtroom. He was quickly detained by law enforcement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A Washington man who plead guilty to first-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Spokane cabdriver in northern Idaho is being sentenced today.

In November, 21-year-old Jacob Corban Coleman pleaded guilty. At that time prosecutors dropped their pursuit of the death penalty as part of the plea deal.

Police say Coleman in August 2017 called a cab and 22-year-old Gagandeep Singh of Spokane picked him up at Spokane International Airport.

Authorities say Coleman told police he became homicidal and bought a knife during a stop at a store.

Singh stopped in Kootenai, Idaho, when it became clear Coleman didn't have a destination. Police say Coleman then stabbed Singh, who died at the scene.

