SPOKANE, Wash. - Gilberto Delgado, the man found guilty of killing Daniel and Kenison Brenda Kenison at a Spokane Valley home in 2016, has been sentenced to 36.5 years in jail.
The judgement came down on Friday, September 6, more than three years since Brenda's then 7-year-old son, Cooper, called 911 to say "Somebody killed my mommy."
Cooper, now 10, took the stand Friday to testify before the sentence was delivered.
Delgado, who briefly dated Brenda, was convicted of gunning her and her brother down on August 15, 2016.
In court on Friday, Delgado said to Brenda and Daniel's family that he was truly sorry for the pain he caused them and hopes that one day they can forgive him.
In an interview after the murders, Cooper's father, Lance Kolbet, told KHQ Cooper was in his mother's car when Delgado pulled up, chased her into the house and came out a short time later before driving to southern Idaho.
Delgado was arrested the next day near Pocatello, Idaho, in a Taco Bell parking lot.