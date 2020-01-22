LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Liberty Lake last week made his first appearance in court on Tuesday. A judge ordered 21-year-old Pavel Kanyushkin held on $200,000 bond. Police say Kanyushkin drove from the scene of the crash Thursday morning. Officers arrived on scene at the intersection of E. Mission Ave and E. Country Vista Drive for a report of a woman lying in the road.