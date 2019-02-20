SPOKANE - The man who was found sleeping at the foot of a woman's bed in Kendall Yards Tuesday morning made his first appearance Wednesday afternoon.
The resident of the apartment said she awoke early Tuesday morning to a man snoring at the foot of her bed and her office ransacked. In court documents, the woman told police she lives alone and hadn't given permission to anyone to be in her apartment or take anything from it.
The woman says she left her apartment, called police and waiting for them inside her car.
When police arrived, they say the damage on the front door looked like he had pried it open by the suspect.
When another officer arrived, he says he searched the sleeping man before taking him into custody and found several items that belonged to the resident in his pockets.
He was booked into Spokane County Jail on residential burglary and theft in the second degree.
Between the bond for the current charges and past theft and drug charges, 26-year-old Nicholas Anderson's bond was set at a total of $5,500.