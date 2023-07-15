GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County officials searched until sundown, but the man has not been found. Search efforts will continue in the morning.
Last Updated: July 15 at 9:50 p.m.
Grant County authorities are searching for a missing man who overturned his floating raft about 50-100 yards from shore and has not resurfaced.
The man fell into the water at approximately 6:20 p.m. Air and water crews are continuing to search.
This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is presented.