police light vault.jpg

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — Grant County officials searched until sundown, but the man has not been found. Search efforts will continue in the morning. 

Last Updated: July 15 at 9:50 p.m.

Grant County authorities are searching for a missing man who overturned his floating raft about 50-100 yards from shore and has not resurfaced. 

The man fell into the water at approximately 6:20 p.m. Air and water crews are continuing to search.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it is presented. 

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!