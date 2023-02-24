SPOKANE, Wash. - An attempted carjacking suspect is now being charged after going on a violent crime in Spokane.
On Feb. 13, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a woman being violently assaulted while at work and the man attempting to steal her her vehicle.
When unsuccessful, the man stole a work vehicle and crashed into the woman's car causing significant damage.
A deputy responding to this incident saw the stolen truck and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The suspect ignored the sheriff, turned on the trucks flashers and recklessly drove into oncoming traffic. Due to the lack of probable cause against the suspect, the deputy could not peruse the vehicle.
After investigating, deputies identified the suspect as four-time felon 29-year-old Robert J. Kelly.
Kelly was arrested by the Spokane Police Department (SPD) on Feb. 14 after he assaulted someone and attempted to steal their car.
Kelly is facing several felony and misdemeanor charges including first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree robbery, two-counts theft of a motor vehicle, two counts of third-degree theft, first-degree malicious mischief, third degree malicious mischief, attempting to elude a police vehicle and vehicle hit and run with injury. His bond is set at $550,000 due to his violent nature, disregard for public safety and repeated criminal acts.
Due to Kelly’s criminal actions on Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, investigators believe additional victims and witnesses may not have reported other incidents or have been contacted by law enforcement. Anyone with information regarding Kelly’s actions is urged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233, reference case number 10021067.