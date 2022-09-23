SPOKANE, Wash. - Michael Le, the man guilty of killing Jakobe Ford, has been sentenced to 304 months in prison.
On top of time in prison, he will have to pay $6,620 to Ford's family.
Ford gradated from Shadle Park High School and left behind a young son.
Michael Le plead not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder Tuesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 8.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - Saturday night shooting suspect Michael H. Le faced a judge for the first time Monday afternoon, charged with second-degree murder for the death of Jakobe Ford.
Court documents detail the two men knew each other. Ford's girlfriend previously dated Le and have a child together.
Ford was out with friends and family at Lucky's Bar when Le entered the bar. Ford's sister Latasha Lofton said Le began pretending to take photos of Ford with his cellphone inside.
Documents said Le then left the bar but continued the same behavior from outside.
Ford and his group of friends exited the bar. Lofton said it appearing Ford and Le were about to physically fight but no contact had been made.
Lofton said she watched Le make a motion away from Ford, turned back and then heard gunshots.
Court documents said Lofton did not see a gun but saw sparks from the bullets being fired. Le then fled on foot but was quickly caught by police.
Another witness and member of Ford's group, Dejana Little, began CPR on Ford before Spokane Police officers arrived.
Court documents detail surveillance footage from Lucky's Bar that was seen by a responding detective.
In the video, the detective describes watching Le and Ford argue before Le pulled out an object from his fanny pack and fled.
Michael Le is being held on $1 million bond.