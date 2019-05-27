A Spokane man has made it a tradition to hold the American flag on Memorial Day, and is continuing that tradition in 2019.
For the past four years, Shaun Key has been holding the flag by himself on Memorial Day to honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.
"This is a day about remembering our troops, about our freedom, who gave their lives, sacrificed their lives for us so it's the least we can do for them,” Key said.
16 Cents, 3 Shoes & 5 Socks said Key would be outside their business from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the corner of Division & Sharp holding Old Glory.
Memorial Day is a day to reflect and honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the United States," the business said in a Facebook post. "One man in Spokane is taking that honor seriously on Monday."
Word of Key's tradition has spread, as multiple community members joined him this Memorial Day.