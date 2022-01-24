Man holding knife to infant's throat shot by Spokane Police

SPOKANE, Wash.- A man that police say was holding a knife to an infant's throat, was shot and killed Monday afternoon. It started just after noon, near Desmet and Cook in north Spokane, when police chief Craig Meidl said a woman calling in hysterics saying that her baby was dead.
Per Chief Meidl: Officers arrived and found a man with a knife to an infant's throat. Officers opened fire and hit the suspect, who was killed at the scene.
The infant was not injured.
SPD is still investigating the events that led up to this incident, and ultimately, the shooting.
Two Spokane Police Officers fired their weapons, and, per standard protocol, will be placed on administrative leave. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office will likely be investigating, as it involves Spokane Police.