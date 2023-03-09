SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The intersection of Wellesley and Sullivan in Spokane Valley was closed for several hours Thursday evening while police investigated after a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
Spokane Valley firefighters responded to a call for the collision shortly before 7 p.m. While those crews left by about 7:30 p.m., Spokane Valley Police Department deputies remained on the scene.
According to the police department, the driver of the vehicle that hit a man remained at the location while deputies investigated.
The man who was hit sustained possibly life-threatening injuries, per the department, but was awake while he was taken to the hospital.
The police department said the intersection remained closed for an extended period so deputies could investigate.