A man is in custody after supposedly shooting another man in a north Spokane apartment complex Wednesday afternoon.
Just after 1 p.m. Wednesday, Spokane Police responded to the reported shooting in the 6600 block of N. Standard. A K-9 officer was nearby and responded quickly to the scene, taking a man in custody believed to be the shooter.
Police say at this point it appears the suspect and victim knew each other. The victim was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound, and his condition is unknown at this moment.
Major Crimes detectives are responding to the scene to continue investigating.
