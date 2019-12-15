Update: One man was injured and later hospitalized after a two-car crash on Highway 270 near Pullman Sunday night.
According to Washington State Patrol, 19-year-old Jedidiah Byers of Pullman was traveling westbound on Highway 270 in a Toyota Camry and lost control, crossing into the eastbound lane and striking a Cadillac Escalade driven by Caleb Pearce of Moscow.
Byers was transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, then to Sacred Heart Medical Center. Pearce and his passenger, 28-year-old Elizabeth Pearce of Moscow, were each transported to Pullman Regional Hospital, but were later released.
WSP says the cause of the crash was speed too fast for conditions.
Previous Coverage: PULLMAN, Wash. - Highway 270 six miles east of Pullman, Washington is completely blocked due to a two car crash.
According to the Washington State Patrol, Life Flight was advised. No word on how many passengers were involved or the extent of their injuries.
There is currently no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. You're asked to avoid the area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.
