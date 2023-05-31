SPOKANE, Wash. - A man was hospitalized after being shot at 2nd and Havana early in the morning on Wednesday.
Just after 2:30 a.m. on May 31, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area between Spokane and Spokane Valley. Responding officers found one man who had been shot on scene who was breathing and conscious. The victim told police he had been passing through the area when he was caught by gunfire. He was transported to a hospital for treatment of his injuries, and his current condition is not known.
According to police, multiple vehicles appear to have been involved in the incident. A cell phone, credit card, and shell casings have been found at the scene and will collected as evidence.
The details of what led up to the shooting are unknown at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
The area on 2nd Ave. between Havana and Dearborn is closed while investigators work the scene, and drivers should plan for a detour.
Updated: May 31 at 8:20 a.m.
