SPOKANE, Wash. - A man is in the hospital after a stabbing in north Spokane Tuesday night.
Spokane police said it happened on the 6800 block of N. Atlantic Street. Officers initiated emergency treatment at the scene before handing the man off to AMR.
The male was suffering life-threatening injuries, according to Spokane Police Department (SPD).
SPD said a suspect is now in custody for first-degree assault.
Anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information is asked to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.