Update: Washington State Patrol says a man was hospitalized with serious but non life-threatening injuries following a car-pedestrian crash on I-90 eastbound in Spokane Valley.
According to WSP, a man was driving when his hood became unlatched and pulled over. After getting out of his vehicle to address the hood, his car was struck from behind, and he was struck by his own car.
He was hospitalized with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - First responders are on scene of a two-vehicle, serious injury collision on eastbound I-90 in Spokane Valley Tuesday morning.
The Spokane Valley Fire Department says the major vehicle collision is located at milepost 288 on I-90 near Argonne Rd.
Incident 2020012995: Major Vehicle Accident, Location: 51 MP288 Ext https://t.co/hWu5258Lan— Spokane Valley Fire (@SpokaneValleyFD) February 25, 2020
Washington State Patrol says two vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person sustained serious injuries.
Spokane Valley - EB I90 at Argonne— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) February 25, 2020
The right lane is closed for a serious injury crash. Expect delays for some time through the area.
Troopers on scene and I am enroute.
The crash is blocking the right lane of eastbound I-90 and the on-ramp from Argonne to I-90 is blocked. Traffic is slow moving and drivers should expect delays.
