Man in critical condition after being run over at Spokane Valley worksite

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - First responders say a man is in critical condition after being run over by a vehicle at a Spokane Valley worksite Monday morning.
A man was unhooking chains under his trailer on the 17100 block of E. Boone when the driver thought he was clear, running over his chest.
According to Spokane Valley Fire Department Public Information Officer Julie Happy, the man was hospitalized reportedly in critical condition.
KHQ has a reporter looking for more information. This story is developing.
