AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - An elderly man is in critical condition after crashing through the fence at Fairchild Air Force Base on Friday morning.
According to Washington State Patrol, the man was driving on US-2 when he experienced some kind of medical event and lost control of the vehicle, crashing through the gate and hitting a tree.
Witnesses told investigators he was not speeding before the crash. CPR was in progress at the scene, and he was transported to hospital in critical condition.
The right eastbound lane of US-2 is closed while crews clear the scene.