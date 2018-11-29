Spokane Police are asking for the public's help after a man was found critically injured in the middle of the road in downtown Spokane early Thursday morning.

Officers were called to a reported hit and run near 2nd and Wall just after 1:30 am.

The victim, a white man in his 50's, was suffering from life-threatening injuries and was being treated by an off-duty doctor when officers arrived. The man was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

Officers searched for witnesses but could not find anyone who could provide a description of the suspect's car. Officer Teresa Fuller says there are surveillance cameras in the area, but officers have not yet been able to access them.

Police are asking that anyone who was in the area at that time, witnessed something and has not spoken to police, to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233. Anyone who may have video footage in the area or was with the victim just prior to the incident should also call Crime Check.