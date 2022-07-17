SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Fire Department (SFD) conducted a water rescue after a group of people were reported to be screaming for help in the Spokane River off of north Greene Rd. near Spokane Community College Sunday afternoon.
The shouting alerted passersby, and SFD was able to respond to the scene quickly.
Most in the group of swimmers were okay, but one 20-year-old man was found on the shore unresponsive. Crews quickly worked to resuscitate him on the bank, and he was transported to hospital in critical condition.
