COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A 32-year-old Coeur d'Alene man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a two-car crash on Hubbard Ave. Wednesday evening.
Idaho State Police says a juvenile man was travelling southbound on Lincoln Way in a Ford Edge around 9:15 p.m., when a Town & Country van driven by John Elmore pulled into the intersection from Hubbard Ave.
The Ford Edge struck Elmore's van on the driver side before both vehicles came to a rest against a building at 610 W Hubbard Ave.
Elmore, 32 of Coeur d'Alene, was transported to Kootenai Health in critical condition. ISP says he was wearing his seat belt.
The investigation is ongoing. ISP says speed and impairment are being investigated as a factor.
