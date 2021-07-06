SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Around noon Saturday, Planned Parenthood in Spokane Valley was vandalized. Rocks were thrown at the glass windows shattering them and the glass door to the building entrance was destroyed as well.
The suspect, Joshua Balaz, was caught on footage throwing the rocks, breaking a total of 14 windows. He has pleaded guilty and his hearing was Tuesday.
We spoke to Paul Dillon the Vice President of Public Affairs of Planned Parenthood for Greater Washington/North Idaho and said they are grateful the building was closed the day of the incident and that no one was hurt.
Dillon shared that the estimated cost for repairs ranges from $25,000 to $35,000. Dillon said what happened Saturday didn't surprise him. He said there is a lot of anti-abortion sentiment in the region.
"You really got to pause and reflect--What is really happening here? Why are we targeted?" Dillon said.
"This is just a reminder of, again, the real-world consequences that happen and create a distorted reality about what it is we actually do."
He says Planned Parenthood is a critical safety-net provider for patients and also offers lifesaving care.
Dillon says Spokane Valley Police notified them first of the incident, and because it happened over the holiday weekend, they had time to board up the doors and windows before resuming work this week.
"It really is sad...to see just how this inflammatory "rhetoric" can influence a person's actions."
Balaz told police a family member died by suicide after having an abortion and also told police he was, "Glad he did it."
According to court docs, Balaz suffers from substance abuse issues. He has 24 previous misdemeanors and 4 felonies with arrests in multiple other states some including CA, FL, Utah, and Hawaii. Balaz's next court date is July 13.