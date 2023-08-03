Blockade

SPOKANE, Wash. - One man is custody after a car chase early Thursday morning in Spokane.  

According to police on scene, a car chase with a man began near Airway Heights and ended on Second Avenue and Lincoln Street when his car crashed at the Divine's gas station in downtown Spokane.
 
About a dozen law enforcement units arrived to the scene, including those from Spokane Police Department, Spokane Valley Police Department, and Spokane County Sheriff's Office. Police stated law enforcement vehicles were damaged during the chase, but they are still working to confirm how many vehicles and the extent of damage.
 
The man who crashed the car is in custody. Authorities also say no one was seriously hurt.
 
The roads were blocked off at Lincoln Street and Third Avenue and Wall Street and Second Avenue. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.

