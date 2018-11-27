Man in custody after high speed chase leads to crash in Hayden

According to Idaho State Police, just after 1pm Tuesday Idaho State Police, Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, and Bonner County Deputies were all involved in a high speed pursuit that started south of Sandpoint and ended in Hayden. 

The suspect is known as Hunter Jenkins from Idaho. 

Idaho State Police say Jenkins was wanted on robbery and kidnapping charges and was also in a stolen vehicle.

Jenkins was taken into custody after crashing in Hayden.

