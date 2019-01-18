Man in Ireland injects himself with semen to treat back pain; doctors say it isn't working

DUBLIN, IRELAND - A bizarre "at home" remedy to treat back pain is leaving doctors in Ireland in shock.

The Irish Medical Journal is releasing a case report on a 33-year old man found to be injecting himself with his own semen to relieve severe lower back pain.

According to the report, the man showed up at a Dublin hospital complaining of pain after lifting a heavy object.

While examining him... Doctors noticed his right arm was red and appeared swollen with a lump.

That's when the patient revealed he'd been using a hypodermic needle to inject his own bodily fluid into his forearm.

The patient apparently calling it his own "innovative" way to cure his pain.

Doctors also found out that the patient had been doing this to himself for more than a year.

Doctor's say the patient ended up leaking fluids into his soft tissues and creating gas and air bubbles under his skin.

Researchers believe this is the first case of someone using semen as a cure-all.

They released the case study to show the risks involved with medical experimentation prior to extensive clinical studies.

As for the patient and his back pain, doctors say it improved while receiving care at the hospital, but he refused to have doctor's drain his arm of excess watery fluids.