A man is in stable condition after being hit by a car in the Shadle Park area near Alberta and Heroy Sunday night.
Spokane Police said in a release that a driver was headed south on Alberta Street and didn't see a person in the road before hitting them near Heroy. Police say the man who was hit was conscious and talking with medics prior to being taken to the hospital. The man is listed in stable condition.
It is unknown if the man was in a crosswalk or not.
The driver who hit the man is cooperating with investigators and speed or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the collision at this time, according to the Spokane Police Department.
"The Spokane Police Department would like to remind pedestrians, especially at night, to use crosswalks or cross at the intersection when it is clear to do so," Officer Michael Huffman said in a release Sunday night.
