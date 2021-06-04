POST FALLS, ID- A man is recovering in stable condition after he was shot by police Thursday night after threatening both his own life and the lives of officers, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
At around 10:00pm on Thursday night officers responded to a call in the area of Elm Road and Riverbend Avenue, near the Corbin Park area. A man who called 911 reportedly said "A Deputy dies or I die, you better get here soon or there will be lots of deaths," according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.
Three Kootenai County Sheriff's Deputies and a Post Falls Police Officer were called to the scene. They encountered the man, and officers fired their weapons, hitting him. Medical aid was rendered, and the man was taken to Kootenai Health where he is recovering in stable condition, the Sheriff's Office says. No deputies were hurt.
“Any mental health crisis is difficult for all involved," Sheriff Bob Norris said, "While our deputies are trained in de-escalation techniques, with persons in extreme mental distress, sometimes those techniques don’t have the impact we would hope.I send my thoughts to our deputies and their family members and to the suspect and his family as we all work through the aftermath of this unfortunate situation.”
Per protocol, the North Idaho Critical Incident Task Force will conduct an investigation into the shooting. The Idaho State Patrol is the lead agency for this particular incident.
“We are thankful the individual is in stable condition and hope for his recovery and future health," Sheriff Norris said, "Likewise, I send support to our Sheriff’s Office Deputies as they deal with the trauma effects any peace officer experiences in a situation of this kind.”