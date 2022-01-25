SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane deputies were led on a chase requiring assistance from the Spokane Regional Air Support (SRAS) Unit last Wednesday when a man found passed out in a stolen car attempted to evade capture.
Steven Bronowski, 34, was reportedly parked in a Honda on the 1200 block of W. Wedgewood when deputies were called in to do a welfare check. Upon checking the license plate and VIN number, they determined the car was stolen.
Deputies parked their patrol cars directly in front of and behind the Honda to prevent any attempt to flee. That apparently wasn't enough to deter Bronowski who deputies said started the Honda and slammed into both patrol cars, making space for him to take off.
Deputies pursued the vehicle, which fled at a high rate of speed, until they reached the area of Driscoll Blvd near W. Queen Pl. The chase was terminated due to safety concerns.
Spokane police and deputies converged on T.J Meenach Dr. where officers has seen Bronowski running towards the Spokane River.
SRAS deployed an unmanned drone to help search for Bronowski in the brush. Drone operators spotted Bronowski using thermal imaging when a deputy heard noise in an area of thick brush.
Bronowski tried to run but tripped and fell. At that point he gave up and was taken into custody.
After being medically cleared, Bronowski was booked into Spokane County Jail on a slew of charges related to his attempt to flee and an unrelated domestic violence charge. His bond was set at $60,000.