SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies responded to a fatal vehicle/pedestrian crash where a man in a wheelchair died.
On Sept. 9 around 8:00 p.m., deputies responded to a crash on east Sprague Avenue between Bannen and Best Roads.
The caller told the dispatcher that a man in a wheelchair attempted to cross a busy roadway in the dark when he was hit by a vehicle.
As deputies arrived, they closed the roadway to begin an investigation and let fire personnel provide medical care to the man.
Initial information showed that the vehicle was driving east on Sprague in the lane closest to the center turn lane. The man attempted to cross Sprague from north to south when he was hit.
Despite medical efforts, the man was dead at the scene.
Spokane Valley Traffic Unit Technicians collected evidence and documented the scene.
The driver remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. From information gathered deputies learned that impairment and speed are not believed to be a factor in the incident.
This remains an active investigation, at this time no charges have been filed.