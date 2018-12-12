Update: A man who was struck by a vehicle in Spokane Valley two weeks ago succumbed to his injuries Wednesday morning.
Washington State Patrol said in an update that 30-year-old Aaron George of Spokane was announced deceased at 8:50 a.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Next of kin has been notified. WSP says the incident is still under investigation.
Previous coverage: A pedestrian is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Spokane Valley.
Landon Simmons, 23, was driving north at Pines and Boone when he struck 30-year-old Aaron George.
George had not been using a crosswalk at the time of the incident. He was transported to Sacred Heart Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation.