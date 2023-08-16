SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police Department have arrested 2 teen suspects who allegedly assaulted and killed a victim, whose identity is not yet revealed, in Spokane.
On Aug. 7, police were called to an unconscious assault victim lying in a parking lot near the 3000 block of E Mission Ave.
The victim had severe injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.
SPD Major Crimes Unite detectives took over the investigation. While on scene, they evaluated physical evidence, talked to witnesses and reviewed security footage.
They determined that the victim was repeatedly hit with a skateboard multiple times, which caused him to fall to the ground. The suspects then repeatedly kicked him.
Detectives were able to identify both suspects, a 18-year-old man and a 19-year-old man.
Both were arrested for assault in the first degree. But, on Aug. 15 the victim died from his injuries.
Their charges have been upgraded to murder in the second degree.
Anyone with more information about the incident, please call crime check at (509) 456-2233 and reference case number 2023-20156797.