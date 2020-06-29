Update: The Seattle Police Department says a man was killed and a 14-year-old boy is in critical condition after a shooting near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone early Monday morning.
Seattle PD received multiple calls early Monday in the area of 12th Ave. and East Pike St. Callers additionally reported a white Jeep SUV near one of the barriers surrounding the CHOP zone prior to the shooting, and that several unidentified people had fired shots into the Jeep.
The two presumed occupants of the Jeep were transported to Harborview Medical Center, where an unidentified man was later pronounced deceased. The other victim, a 14-year-old boy, remains hospitalized and is in critical condition with gunshot wounds.
"Detectives searched the Jeep for evidence, but it was clear the crime scene had been disturbed," SPD said in an update.
The investigation is ongoing and the crime scene remains active. Anyone with information on this morning’s shooting is asked to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.
Previous coverage: SEATTLE, Wash. - One man has died and another is in critical condition after being shot near the Seattle Capitol Hill Occupied Protest (CHOP) zone early Monday morning.
According to KIRO, Seattle Police are investigating the shooting that occurred around 3 a.m. near 12th Ave. and Pike St, where barricades are still up that city officials have been trying to take down all weekend.
A spokesperson for Harborview Medical Center says two men suffering gunshot wounds arrived between 3:15-3:30 a.m. Monday, one by a private vehicle and the other via Seattle Fire Department medics.
The victim who arrived at Harborview at 3:30 a.m. was later pronounced dead, according to the spokesperson. The other man remains in critical condition and is in intensive care at Harborview.
