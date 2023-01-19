SUNCREST, Wash. - The man who was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 291 in Suncrest on Wednesday has been identified as 57-year-old David Hunter of Deer Park.
According to a release from the Washington State Patrol, Hunter was hit in the roadway by a pickup truck driven by 59-year-old Barry Melton of Nine Mile Falls.
Hunter's next of kin was notified by the Stevens County Coroner.
Updated: Jan. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
One pedestrian was killed Wednesday evening on SR 291 in the town of Suncrest when they were struck by a vehicle, according to the Washington State Patrol (WSP).
WSP said the road is partially blocked and asked that drivers avoid the area as crews respond and investigate.
This is a developing story. This page will be updated.