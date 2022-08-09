moses lake fatal crash.jpg

Moses Lake, Wash. - Deputies say one man died after being hit while on his dirt bike on Monday in Moses Lake.

 Grant County Sheriff's Office
MOSES LAKE, Wash. - The Grant County Sheriff's office says a man died after being hit by a car while on his dirt bike in Moses Lake.
 
According to deputies, Don Palmen died from his injuries after he was hit by a Ford Escape in the intersection of Dorothy Street and Moon Drive in Moses Lake at around 8 a.m. Monday.
 
Deputies say Palmen was driving south when he drove through a stop sign and was hit by the Escape.
 
Both the driver and passenger of the escape were not injured.
 
After the crash, Palmen was flown to Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee then Harborview in Seattle.
 
Right now, Palmen's body is in the custody of the King County Coroner.

