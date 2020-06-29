Update: Fire crews say one man has been killed in an early-morning house fire.
According to firefighters, the man was located on the second floor. His age hasn't been confirmed by first responders, but neighbors nearby say the man was elderly.
The house fire began around 3 a.m. and is still burning. No other injuries have been reported.
Previous coverage: Authorities are on scene of a house fire in Spokane, at S Magnolia St. and E. 6th Ave near the Spokane Public Library's South Hill location.
KHQ crews got on scene just before 4 am Monday morning.
Information is limited, and crews are gathering information on scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.