SPOKANE, Wash. - The man killed in a homicide in East Central on New Year's Eve has now been identified.
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner, 42-year-old Carlos Thomas died due to "gunshot wounds of the chest." The medical examiner listed the manner of death as homicide.
At the time, the Spokane Police Department (SPD) said the shooting took place around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 31.
SPD is still investigating the incident. If you have information that could help that investigation, police ask you to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.