ROYAL CITY, Wash - The Grant County Sheriff's office said a mobile home fire early Friday morning claimed the life of a man.
Firefighters from districts 10 and 11 were called around 4 a.m. to the 3100 block of Road 13-Southwest and discovered a fully engulfed travel trailer. The man’s body was found inside once the fire was extinguished.
The man’s remains are in the care of the county corner.
The fire is under investigation by the Grant County Fire Marshal.
