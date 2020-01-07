UPDATE, Jan. 7: Spokane Police say a man was killed in a hit-and-run collision on Spokane Falls Blvd Monday night, and are looking for witnesses as a suspect is at large.
SPD, Spokane Fire and AMR ambulance crews responded to the vehicle-pedestrian crash around 8:20 p.m., locating an injured man. First-responding officers began CPR, and medical personnel continued life-saving efforts, but the victim succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Numerous witnesses informed officers of the direction the fleeing suspect vehicle, and SPD located the vehicle believed to be involved, which was abandoned.
SPD Major Crimes Unit traffic investigators responded and the suspect vehicle was seized for further processing. Officers are working with witnesses and collecting evidence in order to develop info on a suspect. No arrests have been made at this time.
Anyone who may have witnessed this collision and hasn't spoken with investigators is encouraged to call Crime Check at 509-456-2233.
All roads have since re-opened.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Spokane Police Department Major Crimes is investigating a deadly hit and run that occurred Monday night.
SPD said the area of Trent and Spokane Falls will be closed for multiple hours for the investigation.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
According to Spokane Police, Trent and Spokane Falls will be closed for multiple hours as they investigate a hit and run.
Police said the accident is between a vehicle and pedestrian.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
There is heavy police activity at the intersection of Trent Avenue and Spokane Falls Boulevard.
According to KHQ crews at the scene, authorities are dealing with what appears to be a deadly accident.
This is a developing story. Information will be updated as it is received.
