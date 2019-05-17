A man was killed in a vehicle-pedestrian crash Thursday night in Airway Heights, and the driver of the vehicle is at large after fleeing the scene.
Just after 9 p.m., Spokane County Sheriff's Deputies responded to the vehicle-pedestrian collision on Hayford Rd. at Sprague. Arriving deputies learned the pedestrian was attempting to cross Hayford from east to west when the driver of a vehicle struck him traveling south.
Following the collision, the driver initially stopped, but later fled the area to the south. Medical personnel arrived to provide care, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic Unit Investigators continued to investigate the scene and collect evidence while SIRT volunteers assisted with traffic control.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the deceased man at a later date, when appropriate.
Anyone who witnessed this incident or can help investigators identify the fleeing driver is asked to call Corporal Jeff Welton at 509-477-3237.