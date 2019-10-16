SPOKANE, Wash. - The victim from a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a Lime scooter in Hillyard last week has been identified.
The Spokane County Medical Examiner says 28-year-old Tyler Chestnutt died of multiple blunt injuries from the crash.
The crash occurred late Wednesday night (Oct. 9) at Crestline and Wellesley, when an SUV hit Chestnutt while he was riding on a Lime Scooter. Chestnutt succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
Spokane Police's Patrol Anti-Crime Team identified and located suspect Desean Weeks, arresting him and charging him with felony hit-and-run and vehicular homicide.
A GoFundMe page has been created to help Chestnutt's family with funeral expenses, raising nearly $3,000 as of Wednesday morning.
