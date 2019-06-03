Spokane Police responded to a fatal collision involving a motorcyclist at W. Garland Ave. and N Normandie St. Sunday evening in Spokane.
SPD says the crash involved a motorcycle and vehicle, and the man riding the motorcycle succumbed to his injuries. Major Crimes Collision investigators were called to the scene.
The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and investigators conducted interviews. W Garland Ave was shut down between N. Calispel St and N Atlantic St. while the investigation took place, but is back open Monday morning.