SPOKANE VALLEY, WASH -
Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies, working to locate a wanted suspect, were involved in a shooting early Sunday morning Spokane Valley.
Accoring to a news release, around 12:20 am., two Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies were attempting to locate the wanted suspect in the 6300 block of E. Broadway Avenue when the shooting happened.
Accoring to the Sheriffs Office, during the exchange of gunfire, a male was struck. Deputies provided immediate medical aid, but the male was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Deputies say a firearm was observed on the ground near the shooting suspect.
No uninvolved citizens or Deputies were injured during this incident.
The Officer-Involved Protocol was invoked, and the Spokane Independent Investigative Response (SIIR) Team is investigating the incident.
The identity of the deceased male is unknown at this time but will later be determined by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative leave.
Once the SIIR Team investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office for review.