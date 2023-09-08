SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Mark Davidow is helping the Elk community by hanging up handmade wooden signs on houses and trees destroyed in the Oregon Road Fire in Elk, on Friday.
On Sept. 15, signs with inspirational quotes like, "Don't give up!" or " Create your own sunshine," will be put up throughout the area.
The idea came to him after he witnessed the wildfire almost destroy his in-laws' house. Luckily, the house was saved, but the town his wife grew up in no longer looked like the town she once knew.
"My wife is devastated," said Davidow. His wife has been a huge supporter of his business, Second Chance Signs, and will sometimes help Davidow come up with ideas and draw out designs on the pieces of wood.
He is asking people to donate to help him afford more supplies to create more signs for the Elk Fire victims. Leftover donations will be given to those affected by the fires through multiple programs. Davidow said he usually sells signs between $15 to $25, depending on the piece.
Second Chance Signs got its name from previous life events Mark Davidow experienced.
"Making signs gives wood a second chance to be something, just like I was given a second chance," said Davidow.
Having a past with alcohol, Davidow got his life back on track after almost dying in the hospital. When he couldn't work because of liver failure, he turned to woodwork as a new hobby.
"I picked it (making wood signs) to make me feel good about myself," he said. Davidow has always been into creating art, and with him used to being a carpenter, wood art became something he loved to do.
"I just needed to prove to myself that my artwork is worthy," said Davidow. Now, as more people notice his art, Mark Davidow continues to do what he loves.