Banks Lake missing man from boat
Photo courtesy: Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
 
COULEE CITY, Wash- A man who jumped off a stationary boats is still missing at Banks Lake northwest of Coulee City. 
 
Grant County Sheriff's marine units and drones were looking for the man. The man was reported missing on Sunday just after 3:00 p.m.
 
Search efforts begin with a sheriff's personal water craft, and the Columbia Basin Dive Rescue will be joining in the search on Monday. 
 
 
The man is from Western Washington and his family has been notified. 
 
More information to be released sometime on Monday. 
 
 

