UPDATE: JULY 12 AT 12:22 A.M.
The missing man, identified as 45-year-old Kevin L. Walker from Kellogg, is believed to have drowned.
Sonar and dive teams were unsuccessful in their search for Walker. Marine deputies will continue patrolling the river throughout the day and contacting potential witnesses.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 208-446-1300.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Crews are searching for a man who was swept under the water Saturday after jumping into the Coeur d'Alene River.
Reports from Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) said the man jumped off his boat after losing the boat's keys overboard. The woman he was with also jumped in. She was wearing a life jacket which she attempted the throw to the man after he called for help, but he disappeared into the water.
Divers have spent hours searching from the man and now a sonar team is working to locate him. So far, they haven't.
KCSO said portions portions of the CDA River from Rose Lake to the Hwy 3 Bridge south of Kilarney Lake Rd may be closed today as the search continues.