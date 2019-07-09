Man on Lime scooter steals carpet from north Spokane pot shop

SPOKANE, WASH. You could say Monroe Street and Jackson Avenue in north Spokane is a busy area for scooters, especially with all the noticeable brake marks on the sidewalks.
But if someone had a bizarre story to tell about these scooters and what they're sometimes used for, it would be Joshua Ankney.
Ankney is a general manager at the Greenhand marijuana dispensary, and his story started late last week.
"We were laughing. In all honesty, we were just laughing. Couldn't believe it happened," Ankney told KHQ.
Ankney's co-workers called him to ask a curveball of a question.
"They quickly let me know the carpet was no longer where it should be. They asked if it was moved somewhere else. I didn't move it, and I explained that to them," said Ankney.
When they watched their security footage from the night before, they saw a man scoot up to the front of the store wearing a neon safety vest on a Lime Scooter.
In the video, you can see the man then park his lime scooter, roll up the carpet, put it over the handlebars and scoot away.
This theft left Joshua and his staff baffled.
"I couldn't understand why somebody would want to take a carpet. You know, I don't see any dollar value in it. You can't trade it for anything. And on top of it you're on a GPS-tracked scooter," said Ankney.
Now, all that's left is a shadow of where the carpet was. But, Joshua says the man also tried to take it the day before, but the security gates were closed on top of it.
Now, Joshua has a message for that thief.
"I just want my carpet back, man. It ain't no thing. I just want the carpet," Ankney said.