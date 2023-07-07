RATHDRUM, Idaho — A 78-year-old man in a motorized scooter was struck and killed in an accident Thursday night in Rathdrum, closing the roadway for hours while police investigated.
Around 5:30 p.m. on July 6, Idaho State Police responded to reports of an accident at the intersection of north Mill St. and SH-53. On scene, they learned a 78-year-old man in a motorized scooter had been struck and thrown from his scooter by a 2021 GMC Sierra pickup as he was crossing the intersection. He was transported by ambulance to hospital, where he died from his injuries. His next of kin has been notified.
The driver of the pickup, a 54-year-old man from Rathdrum, was uninjured in the collision.
SH-43 was blocked for three hours following the crash while police processed and cleared the scene. The incident remains under investigation at this time, and there is no information available about what charges the pickup driver may or may not face at this time.
