HAYDEN, Idaho - The devastation that can be left behind by an impaired driver is something the Allen family unfortunately knows all too well.
Back in March, Pat and Vern Allen, along with their sons, Troy and Ryan, were heading home on Highway 95 near Hayden when their van was struck by a drunk driver.
Ryan was thrown from the van and died at the scene.
Sadly, it wasn't the only time someone getting behind the wheel after drinking impacted the Allen family.
For 28 years, Ryan had been confined to a wheelchair after being hit and run over by a drunk driver when he was just 11 years old.
Now, the Allen family is sharing their tragic story with law enforcement and members of the North Idaho DUI Task Force, showing them just how important their mission is.
"The impact of something like this doesn't end the next day for the family. It goes on and on and it doesn't quit. You see a picture. You have memories. You repeat the story. You live it again. But it's worth it if we can help prevent this from happening to other families and experiencing the devastating effect it has on them," Pat, Ryan's mother, said.
The numbers show the DUI Emphasis Patrols in North Idaho are working. For the first time ever during the 100 Deadliest Days of Driving, there were no DUI-related deaths in North Idaho.
The task force is hoping to keep that number at zero through the holiday season, so no other families have to lose a loved one.
