A man paralyzed from the shoulders down was able to walk with the help of a four-limb robotic system that he can direct and control by signals from his brain.
The 28-year-old used a system of sensors implanted near his brain to send messages to move all four of his limbs.
He was able to walk with an exoskeleton attached to the ceiling.
The system brings doctors one step closer to helping paralyzed patients to control computers using brain signals alone.
Researchers in France said the exoskeleton is an experimental prototype and is far from clinical applications.
The two-year-long trial was published in the Lancet Neurology Journal Thursday.
